Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Update

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OCPNY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.31. 17,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,011. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Olympus has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olympus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

