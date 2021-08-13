OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $345.94 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $772.99 million and approximately $345.94 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for $5.51 or 0.00011575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.30 or 0.00611747 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

