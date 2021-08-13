ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Major Shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii Sells 31,250 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ONTF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 39,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.