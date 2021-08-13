Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%.

ONTX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 362,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,497. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 130.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Onconova Therapeutics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

