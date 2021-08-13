Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%.
ONTX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 362,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,497. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.
Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.