Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Up 684.2% in July

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 684.2% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OTLC remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Friday. 87,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,875. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Get Oncotelic Therapeutics alerts:

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.