Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Up 684.2% in July

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 684.2% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS OTLC remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Friday. 87,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,875. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.38.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.