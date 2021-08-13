ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 1.47% of ONE Gas worth $58,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 209,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of OGS opened at $72.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.