One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells $88,106.05 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $88,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,878.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $80,062.50.

OLP traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $30.90. 44,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.34.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis boosted their price target on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

