One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at Roth Capital

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $5.59. 3,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 2.06.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $84,000. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

