OneLedger (OLT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $220,937.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $220,937.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.00898774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00115434 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001950 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

