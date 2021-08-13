Opacity Reaches One Day Volume of $238,716.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $238,716.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.45 or 0.00887761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00103872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

