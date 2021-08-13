Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $324,401.28 and approximately $515.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.46 or 0.00893498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00111249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00149657 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.