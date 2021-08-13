OpenOcean Hits Market Capitalization of $42.30 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $42.30 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00139994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00153905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,558.86 or 1.00117176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00853705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

