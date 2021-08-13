OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 120.71% and a negative net margin of 838.33%.

OPGN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 527,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $99.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

