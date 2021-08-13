Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MRNS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $461.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

