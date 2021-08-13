Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ironSource in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

IS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

IS opened at $9.68 on Friday. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at $121,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

