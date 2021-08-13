Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of fuboTV in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of FUBO opened at $31.56 on Friday. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

