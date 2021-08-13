Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beyond Air in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XAIR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $186.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -0.52. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter worth $1,450,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the first quarter worth $649,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.