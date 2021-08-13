Oppenheimer Comments on Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($8.99) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.94). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($9.23) EPS.

MRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.36.

Shares of MRTX opened at $140.27 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 165,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 63,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3,900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

