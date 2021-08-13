Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aramark in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26).

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

ARMK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

Aramark stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

