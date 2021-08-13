Oppenheimer Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $320.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $355.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIDU. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.58.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 16.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 6.0% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Asia LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 140.9% during the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

