Optas LLC Buys 1,999 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.96. The company had a trading volume of 186,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,129. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $190.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.51.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

