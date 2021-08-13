Optas LLC Has $33.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Optas LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 9.6% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $230.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

