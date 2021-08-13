Optas LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,421,211 shares of company stock valued at $832,883,273. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $363.18. 7,184,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,192,457. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

