Optas LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.2% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $409.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

