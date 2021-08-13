Optas LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.3% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after acquiring an additional 645,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,761,000 after acquiring an additional 760,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,326,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,194. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

