Optas LLC Purchases 10,679 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Optas LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 461,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 117,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 280,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.28. 95,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.15. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $65.88.

