Optas LLC Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after acquiring an additional 540,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,721,000 after acquiring an additional 221,418 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other The Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $96.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.