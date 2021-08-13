Optas LLC Sells 2,308 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Optas LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 0.6% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.80. 1,786,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,520. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

