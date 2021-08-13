Opus One Day Volume Reaches $10,195.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Opus coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Opus has a market capitalization of $340,766.38 and approximately $10,195.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.45 or 0.00887761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00103872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

