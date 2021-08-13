Orbitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $874,119.14 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $874,119.14 and approximately $34.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,520.46 or 0.99978753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00032006 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.27 or 0.01012558 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.43 or 0.00366990 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.62 or 0.00417873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006627 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00079578 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.