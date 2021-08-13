Orbs Trading Up 13.2% Over Last Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0997 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $222.38 million and approximately $76.28 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.73 or 0.00894240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00105930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00044081 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

