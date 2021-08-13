Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,810 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

