Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 18,583 Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 275.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

