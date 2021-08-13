Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,274 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $2,884,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.