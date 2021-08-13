Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Liberty Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 83,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $117,695.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,786.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,397 shares of company stock worth $1,657,683. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.