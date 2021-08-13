Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,111 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,419,646 shares of company stock worth $386,646,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

