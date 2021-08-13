Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 7,724 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,978,000 after acquiring an additional 405,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,303,000 after acquiring an additional 351,536 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,606,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,641,000 after acquiring an additional 94,055 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,476,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,054 shares of company stock worth $14,970,351 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

FNF stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 25.03 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 17.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

