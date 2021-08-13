Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 8,751 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth $57,905,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $49,207,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Xerox by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,913,000 after purchasing an additional 703,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.79. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

XRX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

