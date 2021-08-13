Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 41.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $4,628,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 65.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $9,707,561.50. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,134,707 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.39.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

