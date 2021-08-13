Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $58,712,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.48.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

