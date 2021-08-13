Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 18,898 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,898 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $182.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.46 and a 12 month high of $188.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

