Organon & Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.06. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

