Origin Sport Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $47,812.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00027605 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00034271 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

