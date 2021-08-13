OriginTrail (TRAC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.62 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $143.31 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.59 or 0.00897956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00115528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043850 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,055,191 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.