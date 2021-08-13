Origo (OGO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.82 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Origo has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. Origo has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and $9.82 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.60 or 0.00891424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00106243 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001983 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

