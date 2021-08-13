Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Orion Group posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Orion Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Orion Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orion Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Orion Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,298,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

