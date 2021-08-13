Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the July 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Orkla ASA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 54,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

ORKLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. SEB Equities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orkla ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

