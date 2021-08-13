Orlando Zayas Acquires 25,000 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,538,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KPLT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 66,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,205. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.62.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

