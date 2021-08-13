Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.95

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.95 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 17.47 ($0.23). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 17.38 ($0.23), with a volume of 325,550 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.95. The firm has a market cap of £32.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82.

In other Orosur Mining news, insider Brad George bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

