Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading 4.8% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.36. 9,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 979,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12.

OSCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

